Video: 29-year-old’s piece of skill causes Arsenal fans to lose their minds

Leandro Trossard produces moment of skill (Pictures by Amazon Prime)

Arsenal hosted Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday night and the home crowd were treated to a magical piece of skill from Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta’s men were looking to make it back-to-back wins in Europe after overcoming Paris Saint-Germain last time out in the competition and would have been confident of achieving that heading into their clash with Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian side have not made the start to the season they would have wanted as they currently sit fourth in their league and have yet to win a match in the Champions League.

Arsenal made the better start to the clash at the Emirates and although there were no goals in the opening five minutes, the home fans were treated to a beautiful piece of skill from Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian star produced a drag back before spinning past Shakhtar’s Oleksandr Zubkov and the Arsenal fans showed their approval with their audible response.

Trossard has been a key player for Arsenal in recent weeks as a result of injuries to key players such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

The winger has featured in 10 games for the North London club this season and has produced two goals and one assist. The 29-year-old’s versatility is a useful weapon for Mikel Arteta and will be looking to use this period to establish himself as a starter long-term.

Moments like such as his piece of skill against Shakhtar will help but his manager would prefer to see goals flying in.

Watch: Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard produces a magical piece of skill in Champions League clash