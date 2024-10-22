Liam Delap of Ipswich Town (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Tottenham are considering a January transfer window move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who could have an asking price of around €40million, and who is also on the radar of other top clubs.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs are leading the race for Delap at the moment, though the 21-year-old’s fine form has also seen him attract some interest from other top Premier League clubs in the form of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and his former club Manchester City.

Delap largely came up through Derby County’s academy, though he also spent five years at Man City, making a total of six appearances and scoring one goal for their first-team, and mostly going out on loan a few times.

Still, Delap has improved a lot in recent times and Tottenham are particularly keen to snap him up, with Ipswich understood to be prepared to evaluate offers for the England Under-21 international this January.

Liam Delap transfer: Tottenham to make another signing up front?

Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke in the summer to give them more of a goal threat up front, but it’s fair to say he’s been a little underwhelming so far.

Solanke shone for Bournemouth last season, but has just three goals in his first eight games for Spurs, so Ange Postecoglou might do well to bring in someone like Delap as an alternative.

THFC sold Harry Kane almost a year and a half ago, and it was never going to be easy to replace him, but it might be worth investing in a talented young English player like Delap, who looks in some ways like a young Kane.

It will be interesting to see if others like Arsenal and Newcastle also step up their interest in Delap in the near future, but it’s felt that Tottenham’s interest is the most concrete for the time being.