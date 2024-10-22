In-form defender reveals he would be “happy” to seal transfer to “great club” Liverpool

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by
Sam Beukema of Bologna (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Bologna defender Sam Beukema has revealed that he’d like to play in the Premier League one day, naming both Liverpool and West Ham United as two potentially tempting destinations.

The 25-year-old has shone since joining Bologna AZ Alkmaar, and he’s really making a name for himself with some strong performances in Serie A.

Bologna are also in the Champions League this season, giving Beukema another chance to impress, and he’s spoken about his big ambitions ahead of tonight’s big game away to Aston Villa.

It seems the Dutchman is a big fan of both Liverpool and West Ham, admitting that he’s long been a Hammers supporter, whilst also describing the Reds as a “great club” that he’d relish the chance to join.

Liverpool transfer target Sam Beukema in action Bologna (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Sam Beukema opens up on Liverpool and West Ham transfer dreams

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” Beukema told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea join race for potential €100m transfer of England sensation
Farke claimed Leeds would’ve got promoted if 31-year-old wasn’t injured in 2023/24
Journalist claims West Ham player could soon get Lopetegui sacked

It remains to be seen, of course, if the interest is mutual, though LFC could probably do well to think about signing a new centre-back soon as Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The experienced Netherlands international is not getting any younger, so it could soon be time to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for him, with Beukema perhaps a name worth watching out for.

More Stories Sam Beukema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.