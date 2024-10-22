Sam Beukema of Bologna (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Bologna defender Sam Beukema has revealed that he’d like to play in the Premier League one day, naming both Liverpool and West Ham United as two potentially tempting destinations.

The 25-year-old has shone since joining Bologna AZ Alkmaar, and he’s really making a name for himself with some strong performances in Serie A.

Bologna are also in the Champions League this season, giving Beukema another chance to impress, and he’s spoken about his big ambitions ahead of tonight’s big game away to Aston Villa.

It seems the Dutchman is a big fan of both Liverpool and West Ham, admitting that he’s long been a Hammers supporter, whilst also describing the Reds as a “great club” that he’d relish the chance to join.

Sam Beukema opens up on Liverpool and West Ham transfer dreams

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” Beukema told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

It remains to be seen, of course, if the interest is mutual, though LFC could probably do well to think about signing a new centre-back soon as Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The experienced Netherlands international is not getting any younger, so it could soon be time to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for him, with Beukema perhaps a name worth watching out for.