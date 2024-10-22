Face of Man United set to leave in January with three European giants interested

Marcus Rashford could leave Man United as early as January. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Things aren’t improving under Erik ten Hag at Man United, and once the January transfer window opens again for business, whilst there’s unlikely to be a mass exodus, one of the faces of the club, Marcus Rashford, could leave.

Rashford will turn 27 at the end of this month, supposedly around the age where a player approaches his footballing peak.

Erik ten Hag once likened his striker to Kylian Mbappe, however, with only 12 goals in his last 58 appearances (transfermarkt), the Dutchman’s statement about the striker has come back to bite him.

Recently, Rashford himself had mouthed that his manager had “gone mad,” indicating that, perhaps, ten Hag had lost the dressing room at Old Trafford.

After eight Premier League games, the Red Devils find themselves in 12th position, some 10 points off Liverpool in first place.

They’ve also only managed seven goals in total this season, which is worse than the entire English top-flight apart from three of the bottom four clubs.

It’s a damning indictment on how poor United have been for the past year or so, and it’s no wonder that some European giants are circling.

According to TeamTalk, both Bayern Munich and Marseille are exploring the possibilities with regards to taking Rashford from the start of the new year, and that follows recent interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Though it would be a wrench for the player to leave a club he’s made over 400 appearances for, things haven’t really worked out for him for a while now.

Unless the club decide to dispense with ten Hag and that gives Rashford a new lease of life, then a move abroad seems like a foregone conclusion at this stage.

It isn’t yet clear if United would be willing to accede to any move, and even if they were, how much they value Rashford at.