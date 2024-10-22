Man United fans that are used to failure now expressing fears over club’s ‘world class’ plans

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a 'world class' Man United stadium. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe have taken a different and more positive direction – at least off the field – but he most allay supporter fears over supposed ‘world class’ plans for the club.

It can’t be forgotten that the fans have become used to abject failure for large parts of the last 11 years.

A rumoured documentary at this stage would therefore be a huge embarrassment for the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe must address fan fears over ‘new’ Old Trafford

The Sir Alex Ferguson era hangs like a millstone around the neck over every manager that’s come after him.

Apparently the decision makers at the club are annoyed by Erik ten Hag’s tactics too.

In any event, sooner or later the club need to puff their chests out and stride forward to reclaim their rightful place alongside the cream of Europe’s elite clubs.

It’s the board that will need to take the lead in this regard, and to that end, Manchester Evening News are reporting a potential leaning towards a new purpose built stadium to replace Old Trafford.

“Work is well under way on the £50million upgrade to the main building at Carrington and consultations are continuing on the various options for the future of Old Trafford,” COO, Collette Roche, was quoted as saying.

“That might turn out to be a new build or redevelopment, but in either scenario, we want to ensure that Manchester United fans can enjoy watching their team play in a world-class stadium at the heart of a vibrant, regenerated community.”

That would almost certainly be enough to excite even the most down in the dumps United fan, however, it appears that not everyone’s happy about it.

A separate Manchester Evening News reports on fears that season ticket prices will have to increase in order to help pay for the cost of the stadium.

The outlet use Tottenham’s move into their brilliant new home as an example, because it has hit supporters in the pocket.