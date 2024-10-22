Liverpool now hold key advantage over Newcastle in race for centre-back transfer

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool would reportedly be the favoured destination for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is also still on the radar of Newcastle United.

Guehi has shone at Selhurst Park and also performed well for England at Euro 2024 in the summer, so it makes sense that he’s now being linked with bigger clubs, especially as Palace’s form has gone downhill recently.

According to Football Insider, Guehi has told friends that his preferred next club would be Liverpool if he ends up leaving Selhurst Park, which could be good news for the Reds.

The 24-year-old looks like an ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, with the Netherlands international edging towards the end of his contract.

Marc Guehi to replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool?

It may still be that Van Dijk will sign a new deal, but even if he stays at Liverpool, they surely need to look ahead to the future anyway.

Guehi is surely good enough to come in and perhaps partner Van Dijk initially before then replacing him in the longer term, though it remains to be seen if LFC will make him one of their priorities.

Even if Guehi is keen to join Liverpool, one imagines the Merseyside giants will also have other names they’re considering at the back.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside that Loic Bade and Goncalo Inacio are two names to watch out for in that position, but there could also be an advantage to pursuing Guehi due to the fact that he’s proven in the Premier League.

At the same time, however, the England international would also probably be more expensive for precisely those reasons, while Palace will also surely be desperate to avoid losing such an important player to a rival.

Palace have suffered since selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, so they could really do without another saga like this after such a poor start to the new season.