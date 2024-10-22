Exclusive: Recent Arsenal signing unlikely to stay at the club, says expert

Raheem Sterling and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Clive Mason, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts believes Raheem Sterling is not looking particularly likely to stay at the club for the long term after recently joining the Gunners on loan from Chelsea.

Sterling is a big name and has had a great career in the Premier League, but it perhaps makes sense that he’s now past his best after so many years at the top level, with the England international not really showing anything like his best form in his brief time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts discussed the latest on Sterling’s future amid Arsenal being linked with some wingers who could perhaps replace the 29-year-old.

Jamie Gittens and Antoine Semenyo have been linked with Arsenal, though Watts doesn’t sound too convinced by those links for the time being, even if he admits that could be a position the Gunners look at due to the fact that Sterling’s loan probably won’t be extended.

Raheem Sterling transfer: Arsenal new-boy already facing uncertain future

“Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to the season for Bournemouth and his comments that he is an Arsenal fan certainly caught the attention of some fans,” Watts said.

“I have no idea whether Arsenal have any plans on trying to make his dream of playing for the club come true at some point, but it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

“He certainly plays in an area where the club will look to strengthen their options in the summer and his performances for Bournemouth are clearly making some top clubs take notice.”

He added: “Jamie Gittens is another player who has been named as a potential target for Arsenal.

“But, like Semenyo, it’s really too early to be talking with any real substance about who the club might look to bring in to strengthen their squad.

“It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to do any business in January. I’m sure they will if they can, but we all know it’s a very difficult month to do anything significant when it comes to transfers.

“That’s not to say that they won’t dip into the market. If the right opportunity arises then I’m sure they will go for it, but it’s still more likely they wait until the summer to spend big money.

“Gittens has caught the eye of late and we know Arsenal will be looking at options out wide. They have Raheem Sterling right now, but it’s tough to see that loan being made permanent come the end of the campaign.”