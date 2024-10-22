Chelsea exploring ambitious transfer raid on Man City as a few players become unsettled

Ruben Dias in action for Manchester City (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly exploring an ambitious potential transfer move for Ruben Dias amid some feeling that players are becoming a bit unsettled at Manchester City, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Dias has been a crucial player for Man City for the last few years and it’s hard to imagine many at the club would want to let the Portugal international go, but it seems that there is some unease setting in at the Etihad Stadium at the moment.

Even though Pep Guardiola’s side remain in superb form on the pitch, there are off-the-field issues that are bound to be a bit of a distraction, such as the ongoing investigation into the 115 charges being made against the club, while long-serving sporting director Txiki Begiristain is leaving at the end of the season, and even Guardiola’s future looks slightly uncertain as he nears the end of his contract.

Could this lead to a big name like Dias looking for a way out? Although it’s at a very early stage, Phillips claims there is genuine interest from Chelsea, even if he accepts it’s an ambitious move to try to pull off.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of names being explored by the Blues in central defence, so it might be that they’ll end up going for someone more realistic, rather than one of the most important players from a major rival.

Ruben Dias transfer: Could he leave City for Chelsea?

Still, the Chelsea project is an exciting one and Dias could come in as one of the more experienced names in this otherwise youthful squad.

CFC certainly need an experienced leader at the back like that after the summer departure of Thiago Silva, so this would be a superb deal if they could pull it off.

Dias has won four Premier League titles during his time at City and if he could bring that kind of winning know-how to Chelsea, then it could be a real boost for the west Londoners as they look to get back to being serious contenders for the biggest trophies again.