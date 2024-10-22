Shearer admits concern over Newcastle player’s lack of confidence

Alan Shearer is concerned by the lack of confidence from Newcastle's Anthony Gordon. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League

After what was a poor team performance against Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer, has expressed concern over Anthony Gordon’s confidence.

Although there’s no suggestion that a potential move to Liverpool, that hasn’t yet come to fruition, has turned his head, there’s clearly something in Gordon’s demeanour that’s a little off.

Eddie Howe has even put the ball in the player’s court as far as signing a new contract is concerned.

Alan Shearer is worried about Anthony Gordon

Shearer was a Premier League legend and will most be remembered for helping Blackburn Rovers to their only title in the modern era, as well as becoming a record breaking signing for Kevin Keegan at Newcastle.

He defined an era on Tyneside, and remains a huge supporter of the club.

Despite the takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Magpies appear as far away as ever from landing some very long overdue silverware, and it’s players such as Gordon that are key to their aspirations.

“Newcastle have been really poor in forward positions. One of the reasons why they wanted to bring in another forward in, right-sided forward, was because of that,” Shearer said on the Rest is Football podcast.

“But Wilson hasn’t played, Isak has been injured, Gordon has had to play centre-forward.

“Missed the penalty at Everton, probably affected his confidence because he missed another couple of big chances yesterday (against Brighton).”

That win for the Seagulls saw them leapfrog over Newcastle, who now find themselves back down in ninth position on 12 points.

They’ve only scored eight goals in their eight games, and are five points off of the Champions League places.

Given that they’ve no European football to worry about this season, that has to be just as concerning for Shearer, Howe and anyone else of a black and white persuasion, as Gordon’s individual form.