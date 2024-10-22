Saudi club lining up ambitious Real Madrid transfer raid in potentially complicated deal

Thibaut Courtois with Real Madrid teammate Eder Militao (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli are reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as an ambitious transfer target for the near future.

The Belgian shot-stopper has been a world class performer throughout his career, having shone at the highest level in Europe for over a decade now in spells with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and current club Real Madrid.

Courtois could now, at the age of 32, perhaps be tempted to take one big final pay day and move to Saudi, with Al Ahli apparently keen to make a move, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Still, the report goes on to say that it could be a complicated deal to get done as Courtois himself seems happy to stay at the Bernabeu as his priority for the time being.

Thibaut Courtois transfer: The next big Saudi signing?

We’ve seen some huge signings made by Saudi clubs in recent times, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante and others playing their football over there.

However, it doesn’t necessarily look like Courtois will be next, with the former Chelsea man perhaps still feeling he has plenty to offer to Madrid for a few more years.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Courtois’ situation, however, as his current contract with Los Blancos expires in summer 2026, meaning that by next summer he’d only have a year left, thereby reducing his market value.

It could be that, even if Courtois himself isn’t desperate to leave, Real feel that cashing in on him at this stage might be too good an opportunity to miss.

At the same time, however, Courtois is showing no sign of slowing down, and is relatively young by goalkeeping standards anyway, with many carrying on playing until their late 30s and even early 40s.