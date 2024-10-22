£80m price tag placed on Tottenham star to scare off Man City and Real Madrid

Pedro Porro celebrates a goal with Son Heung-min (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham have placed an £80m price tag on star defender Pedro Porro as the North London club try to fend off interest from Man City and Real Madrid in the Spanish star.

The right-back has been a big hit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since joining Spurs in 2023 from Sporting CP due to his attacking style of play.

Porro has become a crucial part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at the Premier League giants but his performances have attracted interest from other big European clubs.

Tottenham News reported earlier this year that Man City are monitoring Porro’s development at Spurs and are interested in bringing the 25-year-old back to Manchester having played for the Premier League champions between 2019-2022.

City view Porro as an option to replace Kyle Walker long term – who will turn 35 next year.

The Manchester outfit could have major competition for the Spanish star next summer as The Athletic have reported that Porro is on Real Madrid’s list of targets ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. should the La Liga champions fail to lure Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu.

This interest in the Tottenham defender will worry the North London club and in order to fend off the European giants, Spurs have placed a huge price tag on their right-back.

Tottenham place huge price tag on Pedro Porro amid interest

According to Football Insider, Tottenham value Porro around the £80m mark as the Spanish star has a contract with the Premier League outfit until 2028.

Amid all the interest in the Spain international, the London outfit are under no pressure to sell and are aware that it will be hard to find a replacement for the 25-year-old should they allow him to move to City or Real Madrid.

None of the interested parties will pay Tottenham’s asking price and as a result, fans of Spurs can expect Porro to be at the club next season.