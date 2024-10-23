Alexander Isak and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Matt McNulty, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been urged to seal a transfer deal for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as former Gunners ace Jermaine Pennant can see him being a perfect fit at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international has certainly been an impressive performer during his time at St James’ Park, and it’s easy to see him attracting interest from bigger clubs sooner or later.

Newcastle surely won’t want to sell Isak to Arsenal or anyone else, but Pennant has talked up the potential move as he feels Mikel Arteta’s side still lack a little something in attack.

Speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, Pennant admitted he had some concerns about how well Arsenal will cope without the injured Bukayo Saka, while he’s also a little unconvinced by Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling.

Pennant praised Kai Havertz, but suggested it’s still not quite enough for Arsenal, so he’s made it clear he’d like to see Isak coming in due to his pace, strength and proven track record in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak transfer: Would he be the perfect striker for Arsenal?

“At the minute, Arsenal do have strength in depth, especially defensively. But, as we saw at the weekend, as soon as Bukayo Saka is out, they haven’t really got a good, top replacement,” Pennant said.

“Raheem Sterling is a great player, but at the moment, he’s no Saka, and he’s not producing the same numbers as what Saka produces. Gabriel Martinelli, again, is another great player, but he blows a little bit hot and cold. Kai Havertz is someone who I wrote off at the start of the season, but to be fair to him, he’s been great. But throughout the season, if you’re relying on him, I think you’re going to want a little bit more.

“What I’d suggest is a number nine; a good, solid number nine. There aren’t many out there at the moment, but Alexander Isak is someone who I think would fit perfectly. He’s quick, he’s strong, and he’s proven he can score goals in this division… I’m sure he would get a lot more, playing for a team like Arsenal, who create so many chances.

“They’ve got a lot of defensive players now; that was their weak point over the years, but they’ve almost got an overflow of top defenders, and defensive players, now. Jorginho, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey can all play in the same position, and they’ve got so much cover at the back. I think it’s just in the attacking areas which is where they should look to strengthen again.”