Liverpool have new injury fear ahead of Arsenal clash

Alisson Becker is out injured for Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker until the November international break but it is now feared that the Brazilian could be out of action for longer than first expected.

The 32-year-old is a major part of Arne Slot’s squad and started for the Dutch coach in six of the Reds’ opening seven Premier League games.

However, Alisson missed the Chelsea clash last time out as the former Roma star picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s match with Crystal Palace before the latest international break. This forced the Brazil international off the pitch and it is believed that the goalkeeper will be out of action until the November international break.

Ahead of a big week for Liverpool, in which the Merseyside club play both RB Leipzig and Arsenal, Football Insider reports that there is a new injury fear related to Alisson.

Behind the scenes at Anfield, it is thought that the Brazilian star will not be back until December as the Premier League giants are set to take extra caution due to the 32-year-old’s ongoing injury issues.

Alisson has now missed 40 games through injury over the last five seasons, more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League, which is an issue the Reds are looking into.

Liverpool investigating the injury history of Alisson Becker

Speaking to the press last week, Arne Slot admitted that Liverpool are looking into Alisson’s injury history and are trying to rectify it before he returns to action.

“For me, it’s common because the goalkeeper I had at Feyenoord also had issues with muscle injuries, but it’s not what you see a lot. They are the exception,” the Dutch coach said via The Athletic.

“Yeah, we are looking into what could be the reason. One of the things we all know is that if you have one then the chances of getting another one always go up. We have tried to be really careful with him.”

Injuries continue to be a big worry for Alisson and despite being a major star at Anfield, the 32-year-old should be worried about the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer.