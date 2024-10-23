Arne Slot could break two Liverpool records with RB Leipzig win

Arne Slot of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night and a win for the Reds would see Arne Slot break two records at the Merseyside club.

The Dutch coach has made a fast start to life at Anfield as his team sit top of the Premier League with seven wins from eight, while also winning both of their Champions League games and advancing to the next round of the EFL Cup.

The current Liverpool squad have adapted to Slot’s style of play impressively so far, considering it differs from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, and they are now on the verge of history.

According to James Pearce, if the Merseyside outfit beat Leipzig on Wednesday night it will be the first time in the club’s history they have won 11 of their opening 12 games of a season. They would also become the first Liverpool team to win each of their opening six away fixtures.

This would be an incredible achievement for Slot to accomplish and going on the evidence so far, it looks like the Dutch coach’s team could be contenders for titles throughout the rest of the campaign.

What can Liverpool achieve under Arne Slot this season?

It is still very early in the season to conclude what Liverpool can achieve this season, however, the early signs are very good. Slot inherited an incredible squad from Klopp and he has his team looking very structured and disciplined throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

Even though it is the former Feyenoord boss’ first season at Anfield, Liverpool can win big titles in the coming months and he would become an instant legend if he delivered the Premier League at the first time of asking.