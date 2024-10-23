“He had everything” – former Arsenal Invincible names Man United legend as his toughest opponent

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Lauren (Photo by Alex Livesey, Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Lauren has snubbed some big names to single out Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs as the best player he ever came up against in his career.

Lauren was one of the finest right-backs in Europe at his peak, playing a key role for Arsenal in their double-winning 2001/02 side and then becoming one of their famous ‘Invincibles’ two years later as the Gunners won the Premier League title unbeaten.

The former Cameroon international also came up against top wingers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Arjen Robben and Damien Duff, but he insists Giggs was the one who gave him and all his other opponents the biggest problems.

Speaking on the Italian Football Podcast, Lauren heaped praise onto Giggs as he described him as a player who had a bit of everything, and who made you have to completely change your tactical approach to deal with him.

Man United legend Ryan Giggs earns special praise from Lauren

When asked about his toughest opponent, Lauren said: “I always say Ryan Giggs. He was an extraordinary player. Above every player who played on my side. Above Robben, Duff, Cristiano Ronaldo, above everyone.

“He was a fantastic player. He made you improve your game, challenge your own tactics to stop him. Always driving the ball, so intelligent, he had everything.

“So I always say one of the best games I ever played for Arsenal was when we won the double against him at Old Trafford.”

Arsenal and United had a fierce rivalry back then, so it’s quite the compliment from Lauren to acknowledge what a good player Giggs was, as he would surely have had some big battles against the Welshman when those two great teams managed by Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson were going for the title every year.

Lauren also discussed other interesting topics in this interview, including his thoughts on former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Samuel Eto’o.