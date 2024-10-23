Arsenal look to Champions League rivals for back up to David Raya

Arsenal want Oliwier Zych as back-up to David Raya. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that David Raya remains Arsenal’s No.1 under Mikel Arteta, but the Gunners are still searching for decent back-up for the Spanish custodian.

That’s not to suggest that Neto isn’t good enough to cover his contemporary, however, it’s known that his tenure at the Emirates Stadium is only expected to be temporary.

When Raya was injured earlier in the season, it was 16-year-old Jack Porter that got the nod in the Carabao Cup, so the production line in the red and white half of North London is evidently still producing talent, though Porter’s time will clearly come further down the line.

Arsenal have identified their long-term back-up to David Raya

In the meantime, the Gunners are looking a little further afield and are casting eyes towards Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side are flying at present, and so it’s little wonder that other clubs would be interested in some of their players.

Arsenal want Oliwier Zych as back-up to David Raya. Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images

A win over Bologna on Tuesday night saw the Villains top the Champions League table, and a healthy start in the Premier League this season sees them in fourth, just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Highly-rated Oliwier Zych has yet to make a senior appearance for Villa (transfermarkt), but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal and Brighton circling.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the youngster has less than a year left on his current deal and is therefore able to conduct negotiations with other clubs from January.

With Neto expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of the season, a move for Zych would make sense for the present and future, albeit there’s a strong likelihood that Villa will try to tie their man down before any other club has the chance to get their claws in.

In order for the Villains to be successful in so doing, Emery and Monchi will need to convince the U21 star that he has a genuine pathway into the first-team.

