Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea and Real Madrid transfer interest in Bundesliga star

Castello Lukeba has been linked with Chelsea (Photo by Juergen Schwarz/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is set to sign a new contract despite also being on the radar of Chelsea and Real Madrid, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Lukeba has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be a fine signing for Chelsea and other top clubs, with the Blues in need of upgrades on unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in that area of their squad.

Romano says Chelsea are monitoring Lukeba, while Real Madrid have also been scouting the talented young Frenchman, who is surely good enough to earn himself a big move sooner or later, even if it won’t necessarily be happening imminently.

See below for Romano’s latest update on Lukeba on his YouTube channel…

Lukeba’s new deal should give Leipzig a bit more control over the player’s situation, though it still seems likely that it won’t prevent an inevitable exit happening at some point.

Castello Lukeba transfer: Is he what Chelsea need?

Chelsea fans will perhaps have their own ideas about who could be the best signing in defence, with a few other names also being linked as options for the west London giants.

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has been linked as an ambitious target for Chelsea, while they are also said to have an interest in Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo, according to Simon Phillips.

Lukeba would be another fine option for CFC to consider, but it remains to be seen if he’ll end up being their priority given that Leipzig surely now won’t make it easy for interested clubs.

Chelsea might also not fancy a battle with Real Madrid, who will also surely want to strengthen in defence after notably missing out on Leny Yoro in the summer as he instead left Lille for a surprise move to Manchester United.