Chelsea sink to new low as blackmail tactics risk all out war with ace who Liverpool love

Chelsea are blackmailing Josh Acheampong. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea are playing with fire again this season, after it was revealed that they’re blackmailing their young star, Josh Acheampong, into signing a new deal.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the 18-year-old has been told by the club that he won’t play for their first team or development squad again unless he pens a new deal with them.

Josh Acheampong’s contract impasse with Chelsea

Even by the Blues recent standards, that’s sinking to a new low, and begs the question as to why any player worth their salt would see their future at a club where they’re just treated as pawns in the bigger picture.

Chelsea don’t even make any attempts to hide their disdain for their playing staff either. The way in which they’ve conducted fire sales or quick fire transfers over the past few seasons is, frankly, astonishing.

The treatment of former captain, Conor Gallagher, is a prime example.

Mykhailo Mudryk is rumoured to be another player who’ll be sent packing in January, potentially sparking another mass exodus.

Whilst club owners are well within their rights to streamline the squad as they see fit, it’s the manner of so doing at Stamford Bridge which sticks in the craw.

Liverpool will almost certainly be watching the Acheampong developments with interest too, and Empire of the Kop are just one outlet to be noting the Reds continued interest in the player.

Given how highly rated the teenager is despite only turning out for the Blues first team on two occasions (transfermarkt), the latest decision from Chelsea appears to be an ill-advised one at best, and downright stupid at worst.

However, those in charge at the club will undoubtedly have their reasons for playing hard ball with the player and his representatives, and they’ve now presented him with the starkest of choices.