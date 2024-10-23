“You should learn…” – Shakhtar director lambasts Chelsea as player is compared to a Ferrari

Chelsea have been criticised over Mykhailo Mudryk. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images for Ferrari and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mykhailo Mudryk has flattered to deceive whilst at Chelsea, but one Shakhtar director has compared him to a Ferrari and lambasted Chelsea for underusing him.

Enzo Maresca has been crystal clear as to what the Ukrainian needs to do to get into his starting XI, but his recent criticism of the player will have hardly helped the situation.

Mudryk was even spotted at the Emirates Stadium watching his old team, Shakhtar Donetsk, play Arsenal in the Champions League, a side that he could’ve joined ahead of the Blues.

Mykhail Mudryk compared to a Ferrari by former club director

Although that’s unlikely to impress current manager, Maresca, it’s perhaps a nod from the player himself that he doesn’t really care what Chelsea think.

Having only played for 81 minutes over four Premier League games this season (transfermarkt) it’s obvious that he doesn’t feature in Maresca’s plans, and the January transfer window seemingly can’t come soon enough.

That would at least allow the Ukrainian the chance to try and recapture his best form. Form which led to Chelsea buying him in the first place.

Shakhtar director, Sergiy Palkin, is in no doubt where the blame lies in terms of not being able to get the best out of the wide man.

“You don’t need a Ferrari if you don’t know how to drive it. A normal car will do,” he told SPOX.

“If you buy a Ferrari, you should learn how to drive it. That’s my opinion of Mudryk at Chelsea.

“I’m sure he’ll show his qualities if he gets the chance. He is a real difference-maker, and you can see that in his appearances for the Ukrainian national team. There are very few players in that category.”

Chelsea appear to be doing just fine without Mudryk so far in 2024/25, so the likelihood of Palkin’s words being taken seriously is minimal.