Chelsea think they’ve found the next Didier Drogba – and he could cost just €25m

Chelsea have been linked with a transfer move for Christantus Uche (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly very keen on a potential transfer move for Getafe striker Christantus Uche, whom they view as being the next Didier Drogba.

It seems the Blues are keen to move for the talented 21-year-old forward this winter, though his value has shot up in his brief time in Spain, and he’d now likely cost around €25million, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Uche remains fairly unproven at the very highest level, but he looks like a player who could have a big future in the game, and he fits the profile of player that Chelsea have tended to go after under their current owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Samu Omorodion was a similar target for Chelsea as they looked for a new striker in the summer, though that deal didn’t work out in the end.

Omorodion wasn’t the biggest name when he was first linked with Chelsea, but he’s gone on to move to Porto and impress a lot there, so it’s clear their recruitment team had done their homework on him and found a bit of a gem, even if finalising the deal proved complicated for one reason or another.

Chelsea transfer news: Can Blues sign new striker this January?

The jury is still out on Nicolas Jackson as Chelsea’s first choice striker, even if the Senegal international looks an improved player under Enzo Maresca this season.

Uche could end up being a smart signing to give CFC something different up front, though in many ways he might not quite fit the bill for what most of the club’s fans have in mind.

Chelsea supporters are used to watching some of the very finest players in world football at Stamford Bridge, and they’ll want to go back to those days of world class names delivering major trophies.

This long-term project is surely testing Chelsea fans’ patience, and a signing like Uche is just a continuation of that policy.