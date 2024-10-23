New Club World Cup controversy threatens tournament success

Players are unlikely to promote the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The newly-expanded FIFA Club World Cup continues to cause controversy, not helped by Gianni Infantino’s recent announcement that Inter Miami were not only going to be part of the 32-team tournament, but they would be considered the host club into the bargain.

There’s an inescapable feeling that such a unilateral decision, despite the epic MLS season points record for Lionel Messi and Co., was designed specifically for Messi to take part and thus help to bring in sponsorship and interest.

Players won’t promote Club World Cup

However, the timing of the tournament hasn’t chimed with many players because it now means that any time off they were expecting will be curtailed at best.

In some cases, players might even play the tournament before having to go straight back into pre-season training, given that the final takes place just three weeks before the 2025/26 season starts.

Previously, Man City’s Rodri and others had hinted that they might well go on strike because of the lack of player welfare consideration by the powers that be when authorising these tournaments to go ahead.

However, clubs can’t say they weren’t warned of FIFA’s plans, given that they’ve known about the expanded Club World Cup since late 2022.

Despite this, The Times (subscription required) have reported that some players are going to refuse to publicise the tournament in protest at the amount of games they’re being expected to play.

It seems that FIFA’s chase for the corporate pound/dollar/euro has taken precedence over their willingness to look after those who make their organisation what it is; the world class players.

One can imagine that the game’s governing body will put punishments in place if players follow through with such a threat, in the same way UEFA did when Harry Kane wanted to wear a rainbow captain’s armband for England.

If players end up standing their ground on this particular issue, however, then strike or no strike, it’s likely to change the face of modern football.