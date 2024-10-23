(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool took home the lion’s share of the points from the Red Bull Arena to go top of the Champions League table.

A 1-0 victory away from home now means the Reds have secured nine points from nine in Europe, whilst breaking two records in the process.

Though the visitors weren’t quite at their scintillating best throughout the 90 minutes, Arne Slot’s opening record of 11 wins in 12 games is unquestionably remarkable.

The Dutchman’s winning streak will surely be tested further by a meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

What do the stats say about Cody Gakpo’s Leipzig showing?

It’s fair to say the stats have been very kind to Cody Gakpo – and not undeservedly!

The Dutch international was in sensational form against Die Roten Bullen. He racked up four key passes (completing 29/34 passes), creating two big chances, and completing 5/8 ground duels. All that in amongst 50 touches taken on the night.

Sofascore handed the former PSV star a 7.8/10 rating on the night, which feels a little low.

We can see Caoimhin Kelleher securing the MOTM award for his near-flawless showing between the sticks for Liverpool. That said, if any of the outfield is in for a shout of the award, Gakpo could reasonably argue he’s done enough in Europe. Even if fans were treated to a relentless Darwin Nunez showing.

Cody Gakpo tonight 4 shots

4 chances created

4 fouls won

5 duels won First player to have 4+ in all those stats in any game for #LFC since Philippe Coutinho v Maribor in October 2017. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) October 23, 2024

Will Cody Gakpo start against Arsenal?

Consider that eventuality highly unlikely despite another promising outing in the forward line.

Simply put, the left wing is Luis Diaz’s domain until the Colombian begins consistently putting a foot wrong. Or, God forbid for Liverpool fans, until the footballer suffers an injury.

That’s no slight on the Dutch international, who has otherwise enjoyed a strong 2024/25 campaign in flashes.

Cody Gakpo has been our third-strongest player in the Champions League, according to stats compiled by Sofascore. On this basis, it’s fair to assume he’ll remain a favoured choice for Slot in Europe – at least until Real Madrid come knocking at Anfield at the end of November.

Either way, he can’t be discounted as a credible option in the starting XI or from the bench if he keeps up these kinds of performances.

That said, it’s hard not to feel a little sorry for the 25-year-old. Especially given how limited his game time has otherwise been.