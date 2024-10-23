Erik ten Hag position clear as insider provides shocking Man United update

Erik ten Hag is one defeat from the sack according to a Man United insider. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag will understand he’s on borrowed time at Man United if results don’t improve and one insider has provided a shocking update that will alarm him.

It’s believed that the Red Devils have already been looking at alternative candidates to replace the Dutchman in the Old Trafford dugout.

That could be because some decisions that ten Hag has made has confused his players.

Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Man United

Clearly, the manager needs to have all of the dressing room behind him, and at any club, if there is even a small hint that the players aren’t pulling in the same direction as their manager, it would arguably bring an end to the latter’s tenure.

Ten Hag was lucky that he managed to get a tune out of his squad when he needed it most, during the 2024 FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

That one result was enough to keep him in the role at United, but any goodwill looks to have quickly evaporated.

With eight games played in the current Premier League season, United are down in 12th on 11 points, which is 10 less than leaders Liverpool, at this early stage.

They’ve only scored seven goals which is worse than the entire English top-flight, save for three of the bottom four clubs. No wonder it’s believed ten Hag won’t survive if he oversees just one more loss.

“Just winning a few games won’t be enough and he’ll know that,” former United chief scout, Mick Brown, who is still well connected at the club, said to Football Insider.

“You can win three games on the bounce, but one shock defeat and that pressure will be back.

“Every time you lose a game at Manchester United, you’re under the cosh. That’s always been the case. You’re always one defeat away.

“So it’s good to win games, and he needs to win games, that’s the only way he’ll be able to keep his job, but even that might not be enough.

“They’ve got a good run of games coming up, but that only increases the pressure.

“We’ve been in this position before where they get all three points from a game and look like they can push on, but then they lose again.

“All it takes is one loss for the crowd to turn and all of a sudden a decision has to be made.”