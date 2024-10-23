Former Arsenal star fires warning to youngster who could be “the new Bukayo Saka”

Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has admitted he could see Ethan Nwaneri being the new Bukayo Saka for the Gunners, though that praise has come with some advice as well.

Pennant was once an Arsenal wonderkid, joining the club as a teenager who looked like he could have a big future at Highbury, though it never quite worked out for him.

Pennant was speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, and recalled the issues he had when he was a young player waiting for a first-team chance.

Although it didn’t quite happen for him at Arsenal, Pennant later went on to shine in spells at Birmingham City and even earned himself another big move to Liverpool later in his career.

Looking back at his time as a teenager at Arsenal, Pennant admits he didn’t always handle things in the best way, and he’s offered advice to Nwaneri based on those experiences.

Ethan Nwaneri advised on how he can be the next Bukayo Saka for Arsenal

“Ethan Nwaneri looks like a bright little star that Arsenal have got on their hands. He looks like he can cope with the Premier League, and he’s been trusted to come on n some big games already,” Pennant said.

“Because he’s started so young, though, and had a taste of things at 15, sometimes when you’re not getting a nice amount of games after that first big moment, that’s when things can get a little bit frustrating.

“That’s what happened with me; you know, I made my Arsenal debut when I was 16, and then I didn’t make my full debut until I was 21. So that was five years, for me, of being frustrated. Of having a taste for it, and not being able to get a proper chance. I got frustrated, my head wobbled a little bit and I wasn’t in the right place, which meant I pushed myself back even further.

“But Nwaneri is getting involved, he’s having little snippets here and there, off the bench. He’s in the squad a lot, these days. He just needs to keep his head down, stay focused and be patient. But he could be the new Bukayo Saka, coming through the ranks at the club.”