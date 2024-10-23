Sky Sports man apologises to Leeds star during Watford clash

Gareth Ainsworth apologised to Illan Meslier after confusing him with Daniel Bachmann. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Illan Meslier dropped a clanger recently for Leeds United, and that must’ve been playing on the mind of Sky Sports News pundit, Gareth Ainsworth.

Fortunately for the all whites, since snatching a draw from the jaws of victory up at Sunderland, they’ve won against both Sheffield United and Watford, keeping them right up there at the top end of the Championship table.

Indeed, their win over the Hornets means that Leeds are now joint top with the Black Cats, albeit Sunderland do have a game in hand over Daniel Farke’s side.

Pundit says sorry to Illan Meslier live on air

When one considers how many top class players Leeds had to lose across the summer, and the disappointment of not being promoted, Farke deserves a lot of credit for ensuring his side have bounced back in the right way.

Against Watford the hosts were 2-0 up within the first seven minutes, both goals coming as a result of howlers from keeper, Daniel Bachmann.

Gareth Ainsworth had committed the cardinal sin of mixing up the two keepers, and so apologised during the game, live on Sky Sports News.

“I’ll have to give an apology to Illan Meslier, the Leeds keeper. I said it was him who made the mistake for the goals but it’s obviously Daniel Bachmann,” Ainsworth said.

“I got my goalkeepers mixed up, so sorry Meslier! It was Bachmann with the errors.”

Though Ainsworth clearly wouldn’t have made the error deliberately, it’s clearly a hugely embarrassing one for him and for the broadcaster.

Leeds themselves might not see the funny side, particularly if they’re trying to build Meslier’s confidence back up after the Sunderland game.

For now, Farke and his players can bask in the afterglow of a job well done, and who knows… the point gained at Sunderland might well still end up being a difference maker at the end of the season.