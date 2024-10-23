Man United target could be set for sensational Palace return after record equalled

Gareth Southgate could return to Crystal Palace following Oliver Glasner's record-equalling run. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Oliver Glasner has set an unwanted record at Crystal Palace this season, and that could mean the Eagles look to old boy Gareth Southgate as their saviour.

The Austrian hasn’t managed to steer the Eagles to a win in 2024/25, meaning that they find themselves third from bottom and already five points behind Everton in 16th after just eight matches.

One new signing has already made his discontent clear, and if the Palace hierarchy believe that Glasner has lost the dressing room, it won’t be long before they make a decision on whether to replace him or not.

Gareth Southgate could make sensational Palace return

David Moyes had previously been mentioned in dispatches, and he’s certainly one to watch if Steve Parish does wield the axe.

The Scot is out of work and therefore available, and his work at West Ham, whom he took to Europe in three consecutive seasons – one of which saw them win the Europa Conference League – will certainly enhance his candidacy.

The Guardian (subscription required) note that another out of work manager in Graham Potter held talks with Palace earlier in the year about taking over from Roy Hodgson, and he too remains in the frame.

However, former England manager, Gareth Southgate, who made his name at Selhurst Park as a player, could be primed for a sensational return to South London.

Like his two contemporaries, he’s also now sitting at home twiddling his thumbs, and will almost certainly be interested in hearing what Palace have to say, should the opportunity arise.

With Man United also thought to be interested in Southgate’s services should they dispense with Erik ten Hag, clearly Parish will need to ensure the groundwork in any deal is laid quickly if the Eagles want to get their man.

For now it’s a situation of ifs, buts and maybes, but in football things can and do change in an instant.