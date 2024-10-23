“About to build something special” – Arsenal stalwart will leave Gunners on Thursday

Arsenal U18 coach, Jack Wilshere is moving to Norwich. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

On Thursday of this week, Arsenal stalwart, Jack Wilshere, will begin a new chapter of his career at Norwich City, where be becomes first-team coach.

Wilshere, 32, has most recently been the Gunners U18 coach, a role in which he’s been successful, taking the youngsters to an FA Youth Cup final in his first season. He even gave a 13-year-old a debut in the youth side.

According to The Standard he’s moving to the Canaries to further his coaching ambitions, and Arsenal’s loss will almost certainly be Norwich’s gain.

Jack Wilshere will join Norwich as first-team coach

It’s abundantly clear why the Championship club’s first-team manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, wants Wilshere as part of his backroom team too.

“We have to make sure we have people in the building that would be interesting for other clubs,” he said to BBC Radio Norfolk, reported by The Standard.

“We are about to build something special, and an environment and a culture and way of playing that is exciting, so people want to be here.

“And people from outside look at the people here and that’s a good connection to have because it creates some interest and it creates some excitement and that’s what we want.”

At present, Norwich find themselves in seventh position in the English second tier, five points behind joint leaders Sunderland and Leeds United.

With plenty of time to go in the season Norwich have ample opportunity to overhaul the teams above them, and Thorup will clearly be hoping that Wilshere’s input will energise the players to push on from their current placing.

For Wilshere himself, this move could be seen to be the next stage in his career on the sidelines, with the ultimate aim of becoming a first-team manager in his own right.

He did previously apply for the Aberdeen first-team manager’s job, but Neil Warnock and then Jimmy Thelin were handed that particular responsibility.