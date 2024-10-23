€100m Chelsea target could be set to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool remains up in the air and should the superstar leave Anfield, the Reds have Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens in mind to replace the Egypt captain.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been no news on the Merseyside club being close to agreeing a new deal with their main goalscorer. Talks are ongoing to try and keep the winger on Merseyside but it remains to be seen if all parties can reach an agreement.

Salah has been sensational since moving to Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has broken several records at the Premier League club, whilst producing 218 goals and 95 assists across 360 games for the Reds.

Saudi Arabia is the most likely destination for the Egyptian should he depart Liverpool at the end of the season and whoever has to replace the 32-year-old at Anfield has massive shoes to fill.

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens could be handed that challenge as the 20-year-old continues to impress in Germany this season.

The Englishman has produced five goals and three assists across 11 games, resulting in the Bundesliga side seeking €100m for his services next summer.

Chelsea to rival Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens

Should Liverpool make a move for Gittens this summer, the Reds will not go unchallenged as Chelsea also have an interest in the 20-year-old talent.

According to BILD, the Blues are alongside Tottenham in eyeing up a move for the winger in 2025 as the Englishman is the perfect fit for the West London club’s model.

All this interest in the Borussia Dortmund star should make this transfer story an interesting one to follow in 2025 as the Bundesliga outfit will not make it easy for the Premier League clubs to lure away one of their brightest stars.