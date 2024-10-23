Arsenal have edge over Barcelona in race for potential €90million attacker transfer

Jhon Duran is wanted by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photos by Justin Setterfield, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly have the edge over Barcelona in the potential transfer race for Aston Villa’s in-form young striker Jhon Duran.

The Colombia international only recently signed a new contract at Villa Park, but his superb form on the pitch perhaps unsurprisingly means that speculation over his future is not about to quieten down.

Arsenal and Barcelona are both keen on Duran, though the 20-year-old’s €90m asking price could be an issue for Barca, according to Fichajes.

The Catalan giants haven’t been the biggest spenders in recent times, so that could give the Gunners the edge in the race for Duran, especially as Fichajes also note that Gabriel Jesus could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Jhon Duran transfer to replace Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal?

Duran certainly looks like an upgrade on Jesus at the moment, with the Brazil international struggling for both fitness and form during his time in north London.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal fans will ever really see the best of Jesus, who looked like a huge talent during his time at Manchester City, but who has just never quite going in a red and white shirt.

Injuries haven’t helped, but AFC can’t wait forever for the 27-year-old to turn it around, so it could be smart business to offload him and use the money on a quality young striker like Duran.

Barcelona’s reported interest shows just how highly regarded Duran has become, so Arsenal would be doing very well to get in there ahead of them if possible.

Villa have done well under Unai Emery, but that still hasn’t stopped them having to cash in on some star names, with Douglas Luiz leaving the club for Juventus this summer.

Duran seems like another top talent that AVFC might find it hard to keep hold of for much longer.