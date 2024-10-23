John Wenham thrilled as Tottenham seal transfer ahead of Man City

Spurs beat Man City to Luka Vuskovic signing. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s not often that Tottenham can say they’ve outfoxed Man City, but that certainly appears to be the case with their capture of Luka Vuskovic.

At just 17 years of age, the North Londoners are believed to have paid £12m for his services (Tottenham News), and that follows what’s now become standard practice for the club.

Highly-rated youngsters Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have already been snapped up with one eye on the future, and as The Independent noted, Spurs nipped ahead of Man City and Paris Saint-Germain to land Vuskovic.

That’s certainly music to the ears of John Wenham, owner of the popular Lilywhite Rose podcast.

“He seems to score in every single game he plays,” he said to Tottenham News.

“He’s on a crazy trajectory. As a result, the likes of Manchester City and PSG must be thinking ‘How did we let Spurs sign him ahead of us?’’

“It was an amazing bit of business by Tottenham and the whole club deserves huge credit for getting a deal over the line.”

What the Vuskovic signing does do is signify where Spurs are heading in the future.

Yes, they have some big names on their first-team staff at present, but what about in 2-3 years time or if they’re injured?

It’s a sensible strategy from Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou, and if the club can get it right, the Lilywhites could have some squad in a year to 18 months time.

Renowned for their free-flowing football, something that Postecoglou expects of his squad, having youngsters in the side that are frightened of getting their foot on the ball and taking responsibility will be manna from heaven for the Australian.

The only thing Spurs fans want now is for their long-overdue wait for silverware to be ended.