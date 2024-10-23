History makers: Man United fans see 15-year Champions League record smashed by rivals Man City

Man City have broke 15-year Man United record. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man City have surpassed Man United to break the record for the longest unbeaten run in Champions League history after Pep Guardiola’s side hammered Sparta Praha 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win against the Czech Republic team sees the Premier League champions’ undefeated run in the Champions League increase to 26, surpassing Man United’s record of 25 which has stood for 15 years, reports TNT Sports.

City’s run began by winning the 2023 edition of the Champions League going undefeated all the way to the final before beating Inter Milan to secure their first European crown. That continued into the 2023/24 campaign as Guardiola’s team were knocked out by Real Madrid but it was via a penalty shootout.

The Manchester club have started the current term with two wins and a draw, which was enough to break the long-standing record of Man United on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions travel away to Sporting CP next time out in the competition and will be confident of extending their run further. This is an incredible achievement from the English champions and it further cements this Guardiola team as one of the greatest of all time.

The historic unbeaten Champions League run of Man United

Man United held the Champions League unbeaten record for 15 years which was set when the Red Devils went 25 matches unbeaten between September 2007 and May 2009. The run featured 20 wins and five draws, one of which was their 2008 final success, which Sir Alex Ferguson’s team won on penalties against Chelsea.

The Red Devils weren’t at their best during the group stage of the 2008/09 campaign but remained undefeated throughout it. After knocking out Inter, Porto and Arsenal during the knockout rounds, Man United’s run of 25 matches unbeaten came to an end when they were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona in the 2009 final.

This was an impressive feat from one of the Manchester club’s greatest teams but unfortunately for them, an even better team continues to make history on the blue half of the city.