Struggling Man United star “needs to keep putting the work in” admits club legend

Marcus Rashford celebrating a Man United goal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Man United legend Wes Brown remains hopeful that Marcus Rashford can return to the level he showed during the 2022/23 campaign and believes that his confidence will return once he starts finding the back of the net consistently again.

The England star was on fire during Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford with the 26-year-old producing 30 goals and 11 assists across 56 games as the Manchester club lifted the EFL Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

His performances earned him a new long-term contract at Man United, which keeps Rashford with the Red Devils until 2028.

In hindsight, many Man United fans would have cashed in on their academy graduate there and then, as the winger has been out of form ever since.

Last season, Rashford contributed just eight goals and six assists across 43 matches, while this season the Englishman has one goal and one assist to his name within the opening eight Premier League games.

Man United rely on the 26-year-old for goals and the winger is not producing them, which is a big burden for the rest of Ten Hag’s team.

On his day, Rashford can be electric and while many Man United fans would like to see him dropped, club legend Wes Brown believes the United star can return to the best version of himself.

Wes Brown believes in Man United star Marcus Rashford

Speaking about Rashford’s recent form in a Man United shirt, Brown has stated that the winger “needs to keep putting the work in” as the former defender has faith that the Englishman will return to his former self.

“I think Marcus Rashford played really well on Saturday – him and Alejandro Garnacho were the standout players for me,” Brown said via The Metro. “He just needs to keep putting the work in – Erik ten Hag is continuing to pick him in the starting 11 and he remains a threat to other teams.

“Obviously in an ideal world he will begin to score a little bit more like he was doing a couple of seasons ago, but he won’t give up and will keep on trying. All he needs is a couple of games where he finds the back of the net and his confidence will be back, which is so important for a player like him.

“He’s an amazing talent when he’s in full flow, and I back to him to get back to those levels.”