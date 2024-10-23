(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has only been the Liverpool head coach for 12 games. That said, it’s fair to say he’s already experienced his fair share of controversy when it comes to officiating calls.

He might, however, not have been expecting to see his Reds outfit penalised by poor officiating in Europe.

The Dutchman was left raging on the touchline during a 2-1 win over Chelsea as referee John Brooks gave a 50-50 in the Blues’ favour.

If the former Feyenoord boss was perplexed by that call, one can only wonder how he’ll react to appalling VAR decisions in future!

Mark Goldbridge thinks Liverpool should have had a penalty

Mark Goldbridge had no doubts over one call that should have gone the visitors’ way at the Red Bull Arena.

Even I think that's a penalty on Nunez. Stonewall contact — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 23, 2024

Darwin Nunez had an opportunity to earn Liverpool another clear-cut goalscoring opportunity after being brought down in the Leipzig box.

A closer inspection of the footage, as shared on X (formerly Twitter) by TNT Sports, appears to show Willi Orban making contact with the No.9’s ankle inside the six-yard box.

The former Benfica striker had taken the ball past his man with a well-timed touch before the incident.

A clear penalty, one might have thought, though a quick VAR check clarified that no offence had been committed.

Evidently, the commentating team on hand at TNT agreed with Mark Goldbridge: “The pace that he uses. Just the determination. He knows if he can get something on it then he might get clipped.

“That’s exactly what happened. He absolutely wasn’t in control there Orban. He wasn’t sure where he was.”

Marco Rose’s men surely have to count themselves lucky that Liverpool weren’t given a chance to double their lead going into the half-time break.

The ensuing tie, otherwise, may not have seen both sides separated only by Darwin Nunez who nicked Mo Salah’s goal-bound effort.