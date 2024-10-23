Mykhailo Mudryk spotted at the Emirates for Arsenal vs Shakhtar and the jokes write themselves…

Mykhailo Mudryk at Arsenal's game against Shakhtar Donetsk (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk was spotted at the Arsenal game against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium last night, and his presence has caused quite a stir online.

Mudryk notably came close to joining Arsenal before ending up at Stamford Bridge instead as Chelsea hijacked the deal to bring him in from Shakhtar.

It was a big occasion for Mudryk’s old club as they took on the Gunners at the Emirates and put in a decent performance, only losing 1-0 due to an unfortunate own goal in the first half.

Predictably, Mudryk has been the butt of some jokes as he made an appearance to watch Arsenal, with some pointing out that this would have been his only opportunity to experience Champions League football in London…

Meanwhile, Mudryk might not want to check social media as there are also a few Chelsea fans telling the Ukraine international to stay at Arsenal!

The 23-year-old looked an exciting talent during his time at Shakhtar, but he’s majorly flopped with the Blues and it seems a lot of them have run out of patience with him.

Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled at Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mykhailo Mudryk urged to stay at the Emirates

See below for some of the reaction from fans who weren’t too kind about the out-of-form winger, with Chelsea fans urging him to stay while Arsenal fans don’t want him anywhere near…

Mudryk’s stock has really fallen during his time in English football, and it remains to be seen if he can bounce back from this nightmare spell in west London.

It’s hard to believe someone who was being compared to Neymar is now just a punchline to so many fans, but that’s how cruel football can be sometimes.

Arsenal went on to beat Shakhtar 1-0 thanks to an own goal in the first half, with Mudryk’s old club perhaps a bit unlucky not to get more from this game.

