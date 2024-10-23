Joe Willock of Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is reportedly causing real frustration behind the scenes at St James’ Park after his inconsistent form and lack of impact when he’s been given a chance by Eddie Howe.

Willock was initially a key player for the Magpies when he joined from Arsenal and made a great start to life at the club, though it’s now less clear if he’s going to play regularly in the long run.

According to The Athletic, there is considerable frustration among many at the club, including Howe’s coaching staff, that Willock just doesn’t seem to be performing as well as he’s capable of.

The 25-year-old recently made a great impact in an appearance against Wolves, but he immediately followed this up with a poor display in a game against Fulham, with Howe hooking him off in that game and admitting he made a mistake picking him.

Joe Willock – what next for the Newcastle misfit?

Willock’s Newcastle contract expires in 2026, so that could give the club something to think about when it comes to next summer’s transfer window.

Although NUFC may have to accept selling Willock for below market value, it perhaps makes more sense to do that than to offer him a new deal, while they’ll also surely hope to avoid losing the player on a free.

Willock is more than good enough to make it at Newcastle or at a number of other Premier League clubs, but he is at an important stage of his career and needs to ensure he stays fit, focused and consistent.

It may be that time is running out for him at Newcastle, but if he can do his best for the rest of the season he can surely still change Howe’s mind about him, or at the very least impress any potential transfer suitors.