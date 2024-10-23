RB Leipzig vs Liverpool confirmed team news: Darwin Nunez starts for Reds

Darwin Nunez returns to Liverpool starting 11. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with Arne Slot’s men looking to remain 100 per cent in Europe with a win over RB Leipzig in Germany.

The Merseyside club have made an impressive start to life under their new Dutch coach as the Reds sit top of the Premier League after eight matches, while also winning their two Champions League games and making it through to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Liverpool faced their biggest test of the season this past weekend as they played Enzo Maresca’s in-form Chelsea side and showed their intentions for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign as the Reds overcame the Blues with a 2-1 win.

For the Premier League club’s trip to Germany on Wednesday night, Slot has made three changes to his starting team with Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota being replaced by Kostas Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan starts for the first time since Liverpool played Bologna at Anfield at the beginning of October.

Liverpool starting 11

The Reds to take on RB Leipzig in #UCL action ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 23, 2024

As for RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga outfit are yet to win a game in this season’s UEFA Champions League having lost both of their opening games to Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The German team’s fixtures in Europe do not get any easier with the arrival of Liverpool and Marco Rose’s team will be looking to carry over their domestic form to cause an upset in Leipzig on Wednesday afternoon.

Leipzig currently sit second in the Bundesliga after seven games and are level on points with Bayern Munich, while also remaining undefeated.

Rose’s men were 2-0 winners over Mainz at the weekend and the German coach has made one change for their clash with Liverpool as Lukas Klostermann comes out of the team for Benjamin Henrichs.

RB Leipzig starting 11