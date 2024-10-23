Reece James out of next Chelsea squad having just returned to action

Reece James has been left out of Chelsea's latest squad. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed that Reece James will miss their next match against Panathinaikos in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday along with several other Blues stars.

Enzo Maresca’s side travel to Athens to face the Greek side in their second Europa Conference League game and will be looking to follow up their 4-2 win over Gent with another three points.

It goes without saying that the Premier League club are much stronger than the rest of the teams in the competition and European nights give Maresca the chance to rest several of his top players, while also handing fringe stars valuable game time.

For the Panathinaikos clash on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea have confirmed that Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson have not travelled to Athens as the Blues’ head coach has an eye on their clash with Newcastle this weekend.

This was always part of the plan and Chelsea fans should have no fear over James’ exclusion with the right-back having just returned from another long-term injury.

Chelsea need to play it safe with Reece James

James returned to the Chelsea starting 11 on Sunday as the defender lined up in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield having overcome a hamstring injury.

One game a week should be the most the Englishman plays for some time as Chelsea try to figure out a way to keep the injury-prone star fit for the majority of a season – an idea Maresca has admitted to being open to.

The right-back is a very talented star but his career has been hampered by fitness issues.

Everyone at Stamford Bridge loves the Chelsea academy graduate and wants to see him remain fit and reach his potential as one of the best full-backs in the sport.