Arsenal ready to rival Liverpool with significant transfer offer for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid stars Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior celebrate (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes as it looks like he could be available.

Both clubs would supposedly be willing to make a significant offer for Rodrygo as the next few months look set to be crucial to deciding his future, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Rodrygo has shone during his time at Real Madrid, but it seems he’s still got a bit of a battle on his hands to establish himself as an automatic starter due to there being so much competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Jude Bellingham.

It remains to be seen if the Brazil international will be able to cement his place in the side as the season goes on, and if he doesn’t then that could lead him to make a move to the Premier League.

Rodrygo transfer: Arsenal and Liverpool on alert for Real Madrid star

Fichajes claim that both Arsenal and Liverpool want Rodrygo, and that could certainly make sense for both clubs given their respective needs right now.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled during his time at the Emirates Stadium and this has led the Gunners to also be linked with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as an option up front (in another report from Fichajes), though Rodrygo could also make sense as being someone on their list.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do well to move for Rodrygo as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has struggled for consistency in his time at Anfield.

The Uruguay international looked an exciting signing when he first joined from Benfica, but he’s now in his third season with LFC and most fans will surely feel they’re yet to see the best of him, with new manager Arne Slot also using him in his starting XI less often than Jurgen Klopp did.