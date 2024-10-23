Virgil van Dijk’s reaction is every Liverpool fan after sensational work from Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch makes key block in Liverpool clash

Liverpool took a 1-0 lead into the second half of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night and Ryan Gravenberch played a big role in keeping the game that way.

The Premier League club have made an exceptional start to the 2024/25 campaign and Reds came into the Leipzig clash looking to keep their 100 per cent start to their European campaign going after securing wins over AC Milan and Bologna during the first two matchdays of the new Champions League format.

Liverpool’s hopes of achieving this were given a big boost with 27 minutes on the clock as Darwin Nunez finished off a lovely move from the Reds, with the Uruguayan striker knocking in a header that came across the box from Mohamed Salah.

Slot would have warned his team about a response from their Bundesliga opponents in the second half and the Dutch coach would have been impressed by his team’s performance during the early parts of the second 45 minutes.

Ryan Gravenberch summed up the Merseyside club’s attitude as the Dutch midfielder raced back to block a low cross, which his captain Virgil van Dijk loved.

Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to Ryan Gravenberch block in Liverpool vs RB Leipzig clash

Arne Slot has placed a lot of faith in Gravenberch since the start of the season with the 22-year-old now a regular in the Reds starting 11 having excelled in the number six role.

The Dutch star has been sensational throughout the 2024/25 campaign and that continued in Leipzig as the former Bayern Munich star rushed back to block a cross from Xavi Simons which was heading towards Benjamin Sesko in the Liverpool box.

Gravenberch’s actions impressed his captain as Van Dijk’s reaction was the same as every other Liverpool fan watching their team play on Wednesday night.