Sutton can’t believe what Steidten has done at West Ham

West Ham technical director, Tim Steidten, has come under fire from pundit, Chris Sutton, over a decision which has arguably changed the course of the club’s future.

It was the German that won a battle of wills with David Moyes, before diving into the summer transfer window like a kid in a sweetshop.

There can’t have been too many times that West Ham fans jaws have dropped, but summer 2024 would certainly be one of them as new signing after new signing came to the club thanks to Steidten’s persuasive nature.

Steidten lambasted for one major West Ham decision

In the case of Jean-Clair Todibo, it was believed he wanted a move to Juventus but Steidten managed to work his magic to land the highly-rated French international.

Other big names are now on the West Ham payroll, though with the Irons languishing in 15th position and with just two wins in eight Premier League games, it’s an experiment that can’t be said to have worked thus far.

Nevertheless, Sutton hasn’t blamed the players for West Ham’s current failings. He’s directed his ire at Steidten for one particular reason.

“The way I look at West Ham and where the blame lies, I think it was the sporting director Tim Steidten who when David Moyes was still in the job was actively making a play for other managers,” he said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast after the Hammers were battered by Tottenham at the weekend.

“I think they brought [Ruben] Amorim over and they were pulling managers across and it was very public. I think David Moyes banned him from the stadium and banned him from the dressing room.

“I just don’t understand that but I also don’t understand why you would bring in if West Ham wanted a different style of football to play the West Ham way, whatever that is, why you would bring in somebody like Lopetegui who is regarded as a pretty measured coach.

“More in the David Moyes category than the Postecoglou category so that whole decision-making process I don’t get.”

Only West Ham could bring in some world class talent and then somehow mess it all up. It’s the story of their history. ‘Just like my dreams they fade and die’ and all that.

From Lopetegui’s point of view, he probably has a few more games left to save his job, and if he ultimately lands on his sword, the pressure will be squarely on Steidten’s shoulders to find a much more able replacement.