Arguing about transfers was crucial as Thomas Tuchel chose England over Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Thomas Tuchel (Photos by Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel reportedly held talks with Manchester United, but it’s felt that arguing about transfers was a crucial factor in him favouring the England job, where this won’t be an issue.

Tuchel was the top target for Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but the German tactician has now ended up taking the chance to replace Gareth Southgate as Three Lions boss.

According to Sport Bild, there were a few other names in the frame for England, but Tuchel emerged as the top target, despite other big names like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe seemingly being discussed.

Tuchel clearly has the credentials for big jobs like these, having won trophies at clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, and, perhaps most impressively, the Champions League at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel for England – has his Man United chance gone?

The Sport Bild report also suggests that Tuchel’s chance with the Red Devils may now have gone, as it’s not clear how long he’ll be with England and how that might impact things further down the line.

Still, perhaps overall United fans can take one positive out of this, as it has often seemed like disagreements over transfers have been an issue for Tuchel at his various clubs.

Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea early on in the new owners’ reign, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali clearly feeling he wasn’t on the same page as them in terms of the long-term project they’ve ended up embarking on.

This might have ended up being an issue for the 51-year-old at Old Trafford, but now he can just focus on coaching with England, where he’ll also have plenty of players he knows well and likes.

The report notes that Tuchel sees his former Bayern star Harry Kane as one of his most important players, along with Declan Rice, a player he wanted to sign for Bayern.