January move beckons for world class Tottenham ace that Postecoglou doesn’t trust

Ange Postecoglou has arguably won the trust of Tottenham fans with his style of football and his no nonsense attitude, but only playing world class teenager, Archie Gray, for 33 minutes in the Premier League so far (transfermarkt) is an odd decision to say the least.

Gray is the North London club’s seventh most expensive signing in their history, but he hasn’t been able to gain a foothold in terms of his appearances in the English top-flight. He’s also the second highest paid teenager in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has been more amenable to allowing the player to express himself in the Europa League – where he emulated Harry Kane – and Carabao Cup, however, that lack of trust for the really big games could come back to bite the Australian.

That’s because, according to Mucho Deporte, Victor Orta, whom Gray knows from their Leeds days, is looking to secure the youngster’s services for Sevilla.

It’s understood that the Spanish side’s manager, Garcia Pimienta, is in desperate need of a creative presence in midfield/attack, and Gray would absolutely fit the bill.

The outlet suggest that sporting director, Orta, is confident of landing a player whom he ensured would be given his wings at Elland Road, despite him being a relative unknown elsewhere.

His performances for the all whites often belied his tender years, and relegation to the Championship was always going to put Leeds on dangerous ground in terms of their biggest stars being able to stay with the club.

An offer of £40m from Spurs couldn’t be turned down, though the North London giants now run a serious risk of losing the player to the Spanish side.

Of course, Daniel Levy and Postecoglou himself are both unlikely to make such a loan move easy, though the will of the player, if Victor Orta confirms a regular starting berth for him, may sway any move come January.

Spurs will only have themselves to blame if that happens.