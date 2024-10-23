Brilliant news for Liverpool as new five-year deal agreed on important matter

Virgil van Dijk will be wearing Adidas next season if he remains at Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool will be delighted that they’ve got an important matter over the line, with it being announced that the club have agreed a new five-year deal.

Supporters have been waiting with baited breath to understand whether the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are going to commit their futures to the Reds.

Talks are apparently ongoing with club captain, van Dijk, and it’s understood that Salah will also stay at the club if his demands are met.

Virgil van Dijk could have new Liverpool threads next season

Things are therefore still looking positive at this stage for Arne Slot and the powers that be at the club.

There’s still no confirmed news on Trent, as Real Madrid apparently continue to circle in the hope that they can persuade the England international to join his team-mate, Jude Bellingham, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One other piece of good news for the club is the announcement of a new five-year deal with kit suppliers, Adidas, per Football Insider.

With the Reds expected to earn somewhere between £60m-£65m a season, there’s clearly a reason to celebrate.

It’ll be the first time in over a decade that the Anfield-based outfit have turned to Adidas, after Nike were apparently unable to match their offer.

Some of Liverpool’s most iconic kits have been those manufactured by Adidas, and fans will no doubt be hoping that the German outfit can come up with some instant classics to be worn around town and on the terraces.

Financially, it’s obvious that the deal is advantageous to the club, and that may help them to be able to offer more attractive terms to the players that they wish to keep – such as van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

The deal begins from the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign, and if Slot can ensure his side continue to play as well as they have been, the new shirts will be adorned with a Premier League winners badge too.