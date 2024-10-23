Julen Lopetegui and West Ham players (Photos by Marc Atkins, Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

There’s already some slightly surprising West Ham transfer news ahead of January as a new striker could be a priority to replace flop summer addition Niclas Fullkrug.

The Hammers brought Fullkrug in after his fine form for Borussia Dortmund last season, but he’s had injury troubles since moving to the London Stadium and that’s limited the impact he’s been able to have for Julen Lopetegui’s struggling side.

It’s generally been a bit of a nightmare start to the season for West Ham, and they could probably do with some smart work in the transfer market this January to try to help turn things around.

Some fans might also argue that a change in manager is needed, with Lopetegui looking highly unconvincing so far, but for now it seems the Spanish tactician is not expected to be sacked imminently.

West Ham transfer plans involve new striker signing for January

According to talkSPORT, one West Ham transfer mission for this January could be to sign a new striker to replace Fullkrug, with Panathinaikos front-man Fotis Ioannidis the man they’re looking at.

The 24-year-old has impressed in his time in Greece and it’s easy to imagine him now being ready to make the step up to a more competitive league such as the English top flight.

West Ham have done some smart work in the transfer market in recent times, with signings like Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta proving major successes, though it’s just not worked out with Fullkrug, so Ioannidis could be just the upgrade they need.

It’s always hard to know which players will adapt well when they move to England for the first time, but unless we see a major turnaround in form from Fullkrug in the next few weeks, it’s surely the right time to take a punt on someone else in that position.