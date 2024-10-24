Chelsea sensation who’s regarded “very highly” has once again shown why Blues fans should be excited

Aaron Anselmino celebrates a goal (Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images)

Chelsea youngster Aaron Anselmino has had another big moment for Boca Juniors, where he’s currently on loan before being in line to move to Stamford Bridge at a later date.

The talented 19-year-old defender joined Chelsea in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano telling us at the time that he’s someone who’s regarded very highly as a player for the future.

Anselmino has now scored again for Boca, finding the back of the net against Gimnasa yesterday.

While defenders clearly don’t need to focus on contributing goals as a priority, it’s always a nice bonus when they can get forward from time to time to contribute in that department, and Anselmino is already a very accomplished defensive player anyway.

Aaron Anselmino could have a big future at Chelsea

While Chelsea already have an exciting squad full of young talents, there are even more to come in the not-too-distant future, as Anselmino will be joined by fellow South American prospects Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez next summer.

It remains to be seen if Anselmino will go straight into the Chelsea first-team, but on the evidence we’ve seen so far, he surely isn’t too far away,

Chelsea have shown that they’re willing to trust and develop young players as part of their long-term project, so that could mean there’s a role for Anselmino straight away.

For one thing, CFC manager Enzo Maresca will likely be keen to have an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in defence.

Even though he’s young, Anselmino might already be worth giving a chance in that position, while one imagines there will be opportunities for the likes of Estevao and Paez as well.

Chelsea confirmed Anselmino’s signing back in the summer, and one imagines plenty of Blues fans have been keeping an eye on his performances in Argentina since then.