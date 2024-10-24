Spanish star responds to Erik ten Hag’s claim that Man United are “monitoring” him

Erik ten Hag and Alvaro Carreras (Photos by Michael Regan, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras has insisted he’s only focused on his current club despite recent transfer links with a return to Manchester United, and with Erik ten Hag also admitting that the Red Devils are “monitoring” him.

Carreras didn’t get much of a chance to show what he could do in his first spell at Man Utd, going out on loan a couple of times before leaving permanently to join Benfica.

Since then, however, the talented young Spaniard has improved a lot and it seems Ten Hag has made no secret of United’s desire to keep an eye on his progress.

See below as the Dutch tactician was also quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying that the club have a buy-back clause for the player…

Carreras himself, however, doesn’t seem too bothered about any of that, as he’s just looking forward to the next game with Benfica.

When asked about the speculation, the 21-year-old told Record: “I only think about Benfica. I’m only focused here. I’ll try to keep up the same level, try to help the team as much as possible.”

Alvaro Carreras transfer: Should Manchester United bring him back?

Alvaro Carreras during his time at Manchester United (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

United could surely do well to bring in Carreras as they’re a little short of options at left-back right now after so many injury problems with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in recent times.

At the same time, however, it could be that a more proven player would be better for United’s needs, as they might be taking a bit of a gamble with someone young and still learning the game like Carreras.

CaughtOffside have recently been told about United showing an interest in Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, while Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is also a player they like, even if Real Madrid are felt to be leading the race for the Canada international’s signature.

