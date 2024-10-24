€55m Man United star causes Jose Mourinho to lose his mind on the sidelines

Andre Onana produces brilliant reaction from Jose Mourinho (Pictures by TNT Sports)

Andre Onana was the main reason Man United took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break of their Europa League clash against Fenerbahce as the goalkeeper produced a double save which led to Jose Mourinho losing his mind.

The game in Turkey was another pressure match for Erik ten Hag as his job at Old Trafford remains under threat following an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Man United currently sit 12th in the Premier League and has yet to win a match in the Europa League.

Thursday night’s European clash with Fenerbahce was built up as a big one for the Dutch coach, especially with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho in the opposite dugout.

The Premier League side took the lead in the match after 15 minutes as Christain Eriksen finished off a brilliant Man United move. The Premier League club came under pressure after taking the lead and they could not have complained if the Turkish side equalised.

However, Onana stepped up big late in the half to deny the Turkish giants not once, but twice.

This sparked a hilarious reaction from Mourinho, who put his hands on his head after being left stunned by the actions of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

ANDRÉ ONANA. SENSATIONAL! ? Jose Mourinho's reaction to this double-save sums it up… ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YU9x0EfvFD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Andre Onana has turned his Man United career around

Onana has been at Man United since completing a €55m move from Inter last summer and the goalkeeper’s life at Old Trafford got off to a bad start due to several mistakes. This brought on a lot of criticism but the 28-year-old has since turned his career around at the English giants.

The Cameroonian has been more reliable between the sticks and that was evident in Thursday night’s clash with Fenerbahce.

The former Inter star’s double-save was a marvellous piece of goalkeeping and it warranted a reaction such as Mourinho’s