Green light given for Man United star to leave after failing to heed Ten Hag warning

Erik ten Hag could let Antony leave Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly given Brazilian winger Antony the green light to leave on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

Antony has been hugely disappointing for Man Utd since joining from Ajax just over two years ago, despite previously shining under Erik ten Hag in the Eredivisie.

It now seems Goal Brasil fully expect Antony to be allowed to move on this winter if any offers come in for him, and this is surely now the best move for all parties involved.

United look like they no longer need Antony, as they’ll simply feel they have superior options in that area of the pitch now.

And while the 24-year-old may have been keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford, he might also do better to simply accept his time at the club has been a failure and move on for a new challenge.

Antony transfer: Where next for the Manchester United winger?

It is not yet clear who might be willing to take a gamble on Antony, and one imagines MUFC might even struggle to find clubs interested in such an out-of-form player.

Antony did once look like a real prospect, however, so there’s every chance he could turn his career around, though for now it looks like he’s failed to take on board the message Ten Hag sent to him earlier in the season.

“He’s impatient. He wants to play,” Ten Hag was quoted by BBC Sport back in September.

“But in top football there are laws. You pick the team that has most chance to win the game, the one with the best dynamic, the best chemistry. Players have to fight for their positions.

“The other players are doing so well – they’re contributing. He has to get over them. He has to earn the right in training.

“When players do the right thing in training, when the attitude is good, when they show performance in training, they will earn the right to play.”

Clearly, Ten Hag must not feel Antony has earned his chance at United, and that chance is now surely gone.