Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are still keen on a potential transfer move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler if he becomes available, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Turkey international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu this season, with Carlo Ancelotti having plenty of other options in attack that have limited the opportunities for this highly-regarded 19-year-old to get on the pitch.

Arsenal and Liverpool have scouted Guler in recent times, though in the summer it was felt that Real Madrid viewed the player as untouchable, and indeed they ended up keeping him despite interest from other clubs.

Now, however, it remains to be seen if Guler is really as important to Real Madrid as previously indicated, with Ancelotti simply not finding any room for him in the Los Blancos line up.

Arda Guler transfer: Should he leave Real Madrid for Arsenal or Liverpool?

Guler looked an exciting prospect when he first moved to Madrid, and it seemed inevitable that he’d get his chance in the team at some point, but it just hasn’t happened for him yet.

One imagines the former Fenerbahce winger won’t wait much longer to get his breakthrough, and if he does leave, it seems he’d still have suitors in England who’d be willing to give him a chance.

Liverpool would surely do well to add a new attacking player amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future as he’s in the final year of his contract, while Cody Gakpo has been slightly inconsistent and Federico Chiesa hasn’t really impressed since joining.

Arsenal, meanwhile, surely need more depth behind Bukayo Saka as they really miss something when he’s out of the team injured.

The Gunners might also feel there’d be room for Guler as an option in a more central role as well, giving them an option behind Martin Odegaard, who also doesn’t really have a substitute if he’s out injured.