Arne Slot has already achieved something that no previous Liverpool manager ever could

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made an incredible start to life at Anfield, with the Dutch tactician already breaking a new record with the Reds as they’ve won all six of their opening away games of the season.

Apart from one blip in a home defeat to Nottingham Forest, Slot’s Liverpool have been pretty much flawless so far, which is some achievement given the huge pressure of replacing a club legend in Jurgen Klopp.

Many Liverpool fans will have been anxious about losing Klopp as manager, but Slot has immediately come in and done a fantastic job, with this LFC side now making history, as per Opta in the X post below…

6 – Liverpool have won their opening six away games in a season for the first time in the club's history, while they're the first Premier League side to do so since Manchester City in 2017-18. Competitors. pic.twitter.com/xZ4I1FSsws — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2024

Liverpool won 1-0 away to RB Leipzig last night to continue their strong start to the campaign, and in many ways they look like a better and more well-rounded side than they did in Klopp’s final season in charge.

How far can Liverpool go under Arne Slot?

While it’s still relatively early days in the 2024/25 season, it looks like this Liverpool side has serious potential as contenders for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Slot has a difficult challenge coming up next as Liverpool travel to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, but their superb away form means they can go into that game full of confidence.

Either way, the appointment of Slot looks like a real masterstroke by the Merseyside giants, who have shown Manchester United how it’s done in terms of building for the future after the departure of a legendary manager.

Man Utd have been in freefall ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, with a host of poor managerial appointments seeing them drift a long way from where they used to be.

Liverpool, by contrast, have quickly found the ideal manager to build on what Klopp did and perhaps make them even better.